UEFA 2020-21 awards: Player of the year, coach of the year & full list of nominees
As Europe's elite football clubs get set to embark on a new Champions League campaign, there will be a moment to reflect on the season just gone.
UEFA will be handing out individual awards to some of the best players from the 2020-21 season, with plenty of prestige associated with the continental accolades.
So what are the UEFA awards and which players are nominated for them this year? Goal has all the details.
What are the UEFA awards?
The UEFA awards are a set of annual prizes given to individual players and coaches in recognition of their performances over the previous season.
Usually announced at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony, there are also categories devoted to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.
Winners are decided by a jury, which comprises the 32 coaches of the teams that competed in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage and 55 journalists from UEFA's 55 member associations.
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.
You can see all the nominees below.
UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|Belgium
|Jorginho
|Chelsea
|Italy
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|France
The three men's Player of the Year nominees come from the Premier League, with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne competing with Chelsea duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.
Jorginho is considered a frontrunner for the award having helped Chelsea to Champions League glory while also clinching Euro 2020 with Italy.
UEFA Women's Player of the Year nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Jennifer Hermoso
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Lieke Martens
|Barcelona
|Netherlands
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Spain
All three of the nominees for the women's Player of the Year award are drawn from Barcelona, who won the Women's Champions League, the Superliga Femenina and the Copa de la Reina.
UEFA Men's Coach of the Year nominees
|Coach
|Team
|Nationality
|Pep Guardiola
|Man City
|Spain
|Roberto Mancini
|Italy
|Italy
|Thomas Tuchel
|PSG / Chelsea
|Germany
Italy coach Roberto Mancini figures in the top three after guiding the Azzurri to European Championship success, while Thomas Tuchel's maiden Chelsea campaign, in which he won the Champions League, earned him a nomination. Pep Guardiola is the final nominee after steering Man City to the Premier League title.
UEFA Women's Coach of the Year nominees
|Coach
|Team
|Nationality
|Luis Cortes
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Peter Gerhardsson
|Sweden
|Sweden
|Emma Hayes
|Chelsea
|England
Luis Cortes' trophy-laden season with Barcelona sees him in the nominees, with Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes completing the line up.
Goalkeeper of the Season nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Ederson
|Man City
|Brazil
|Edouard Mendy
|Chelsea
|Senegal
Defender of the Season nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Cesar Azpilicueta
|Chelsea
|Spain
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|Portugal
|Antonio Rudiger
|Chelsea
|Germany
Midfielder of the Season nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|Belgium
|Jorginho
|Chelsea
|Italy
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|France
Forward of the Season nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|Norway
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|France
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|Poland
Women's Goalkeeper of the Season nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|Chelsea
|Germany
|Christiane Endler
|PSG / Lyon
|Chile
|Sandra Panos
|Barcelona
|Spain
Women's Defender of the Season nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Magdalena Eriksson
|Chelsea
|Sweden
|Mapi Leon
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Irene Paredes
|PSG / Barcelona
|Spain
Women's Midfielder of the Season nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Ji So-Yun
|Chelsea
|South Korea
Women's Forward of the Season nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|Norway
|Jennifer Hermoso
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Lieke Martens
|Barcelona
|Netherlands
Europa League Player of the Season
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|Edinson Cavani
|Man Utd
|Uruguay
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|Portugal
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|Spain