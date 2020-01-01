U20 World Cup: TFF name provisional Tanzania women squad vs Senegal

The two teams are set to meet in the second preliminary round with the winner standing a chance of playing in Costa Rica

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) have named the provisional Women U20 National Team squad, commonly referred to as Tanzanite Queens, for the preparations of the upcoming U20 Women World qualifying match against Senegal.

The 40 players summoned will report to camp on September 22-October 5, hoping to sharpen all the departments ahead of the meeting with the West Africa nation.

Among those summoned are Asha Mrisho of Alliance Girls, Julieth Singano of Simba Queens alongside teammates Violet Thadeo, Violeth Nicholas and Koku Kipanga.

From Yanga Princess, Emilliana Mdimu, Lucia Sabas, and Irene Kisisa have been included in the team.

Tanzania advanced to the next round of the competition after eliminating Uganda on a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

In an initial interview, coach Bakari Shime Shime said playing against Senegal for the first time might add an advantage to his charges as the opponents don’t know his team’s strengths and weaknesses.

"Playing against [Senegal], a team we rarely meet will be an added advantage to Tanzanite than otherwise," Shime said.

He added how his charges put up a solid display in both matches against Uganda that earned them a comfortable win.

"It was not an easy job to beat Uganda bearing the fact the players know each other very well as they frequently meet in various competitions but when we won the first leg at home I knew it was our advantage to qualify.

"But, discipline was the main ingredient which highly enabled us to emerge winners.

"The more international games these girls are exposed to is to a large extent building the desired confidence in them to face any opponent, including Senegal, our next opponent."

In 2017, Tanzania met Nigeria after the preliminary stage and lost by an aggregate 9-0.

Kikosi cha Wachezaji wa Timu ya Taifa ya Wanawake chini ya Miaka 20 Tanzanite Queens kitakachoingia kambini 22 Septemba 2020. @wallacekaria @CAFwomen @WKidao @wambura70 pic.twitter.com/VQS9eHu8J7 — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) September 17, 2020

Full Squad: Asha Mrisho, Happiness Alphonce, Ester Mabanza, Enekia Kasonga, Aisha Masaka (Alliance Girls), Neema Majimoto, Nasra Juma (Evergreen Queens), Husna Zuberi, Joyce Lema, Gladness Kyondo (Tanzanite Queens), Protasia Mbunda, Fumukazi Ally, Diana Lucas, Eva Jackson (Ruvuma Queens).

Julieth Singano, Violet Thadeo, Violeth Nicholas, Koku Kipanga, (Simba Queens), Emilliana Mdimu, Lucia Sabas, Irene Kisisa (Yanga Queens), Janeph Christopher (Mlandizi Queens), Sabituni Salim, Zawadi Hamisi (Amani Queens), Maria Thobias (Moskisa Queens), Noela Luhala, Clara Luvanga (Mapinduzi Queens).

Zulfa Hamis, Sekela Lubangilo, Zainabu Mwamole, Javles Christopher (ES Unyanyembe), Everyne Amos (Ilala Queens), Rahma Hassan, Mwanaid Hamis (Coastal Queens), Jackline Steven, Mwamvua Seif (JKT Queens) and Florentina Novatus from TSC Queens.