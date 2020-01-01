U20 World Cup: Tanzania dump out Uganda to reach next round

The women's junior team sailed through to the next round of the qualifiers after knocking out the Hippos in Kampala

Tanzania's women's U20 team qualified for the next round of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers after beating Uganda 2-1 the return leg played in Kampala on Saturday.

Tanzania under coach Bakari Shime had won the first leg played in Dar es Salaam 2-1 and the win in Uganda means they reach the next round on a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

Tanzania’s Diana Msewa scored in the 58th minute to cancel out Uganda's opener through Phiona Nabbumba in the 49th minute and Opa Clement netted the winner in the 67th minute.

It was the duo who also scored at in the first leg.

Saturday's first half was well balanced as both teams pushed for the opener to no avail. An interesting battle was between Julitha Singano of Tanzania and Juliet Nalukenge of Uganda.

It seemed as if Shime had instructed Singano to mark Nalukenge and if it was so, she did it well. In the second half, Uganda attacked with pace using both of their wings - Fauzia Najjemba and Lilian Mutunzo - to create chances for Nalukenge but their efforts were thwarted by defenders.

Tanzania will now await the aggregate winner between Senegal and Sierra Leone. Senegal won 1-0 in the first leg in Sierra Leone.

The road to 2020 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup has just begun as more than three rounds await Tanzania.

The WWC competitions will be hosted in Costa Rica and Panama from August 2020.