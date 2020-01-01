U20 World Cup: Tanzania deserved to beat Uganda, ready for Senegal test – Shime

The women’s team coach is happy to have knocked out their rivals and vows to proceed further in the qualifiers

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime has hailed the team for putting up a solid display during their victory over Uganda in the 2020 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Tanzania's U20 women's team will now face Senegal in the second round of the 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, with finals set be held in Costa Rica and Panama.

The Tanzanian side reached the next round after they beat neighbours Uganda 2-1 in the return leg to advance 4-2 on aggregate. Tanzania had registered the same scoreline during the first meeting staged in Dar es Salaam.

“It was not easy to defeat [Uganda] bearing the fact we know each other very well as we frequently meet in various competitions but when we won the first leg at home I knew it was our advantage to qualify,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

“But, discipline was the main ingredient which highly enabled us to emerge winners.”

He added how winning 2-1 was great for them as they had to come from behind after the hosts took an early lead midway through the game.

“The more international games these girls are exposed to is to a large extent building the desired confidence in them to face any opponent,” Shime continued.

He also pointed out playing against a team that they rarely meet will be an added advantage to them than otherwise.

It was Diana Msewa who scored in the 58th minute to cancel out a strike from Phiona Nabbumba, who netted in the 49th minute to put her side in front.

But the match-winner for Tanzania on the day was Opa Clement who fired home in the 67th minute to completely seal off the encounter.

Japan are the current champions of the tournament.