U20 Afcon: Uganda matched Burkina Faso 'pound for pound' - Byekwaso

The Hippos will now play Tunisia in the last four after the latter eliminated Morocco

U20 Uganda coach Morley Byekwaso is delighted with the way his charges matched Burkina Faso 'pound for pound' in their quarter-final game in the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The East Africans sealed their place in the semi-finals of the annual competition after a 5-3 win over the West Africa nation in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in regulation time at Sheikha Bedia Stadium in Nouakchott on Thursday night.

The tactician concedes his players handled the game well despite playing against the experienced Young Stallions.

"I am happy with the way the boys handled the game through the 120 minutes because we came up against a tough team, very physical and quite competitive," Byekwaso told Football256.

"But I felt we matched them pound for pound and the boys recognised how tough a challenge it was and conducted themselves well not giving them the advantage and holding it out for the entire game.

"When we got to penalties they did well to hold their nerve and with luck on our side we prevailed from the game."

In an initial interview, the tactician expressed his delight with the way his young guns blazed over the opponents to reach the last four.

"We came [in Mauritania] as underdogs and no one expected us to perform like this being debutants in the tournament," Byekwaso said.

"But we dreamt a lot playing with superpower-countries like Morocco, Algeria, Cameroon, and others and we knew how we could handle the situations that we face.

"We knew we are not such a good side so we came to play as a team working with a similar objective of trying to become the best nation in Africa as emphasized by Fufa president [Moses Magogo]."

In the game against the Young Stallions, The Hippos scored their penalties through Derrick Kakooza, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Najib Yiga and Ivan Bogere.

Eric Chardey, Bamba and Ousmane Diane replied for the West Africans while Nasser Djiga failed to beat Jack Komakech in the Uganda goal.

"We won in penalties because in football everything is possible," Byekwaso stated.

"Every team that reaches the quarter-finals is good and you have to expect a plan B. The game has been difficult to win as Burkina Faso played very well in the two halves, full of [energy] and high intensity."

After the win, Uganda will now play Tunisia in the semi-finals. The North Africans qualified after beating their rivals Morocco 4-1 in the shootout following the 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time.