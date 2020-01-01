U17 World Cup: Uganda smash Ethiopia to set up date with Tanzania

The Crested Cranes will now face their rivals in the next round after they tossed out Ethiopia on Sunday

Uganda U17 national team will now face Tanzania in the next round of the 2020 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after thrashing Ethiopia on Sunday.

The Ugandan side won the return leg played in Bahir Dar 3-1 to advance on a 5-1 aggregate scoreline. Uganda had won the first leg played in Kampala 2-0.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge continued with her fine form bagging a brace while Margaret Kunihira added the other to guide Uganda to victory. Alegash Kalsa got the consolation for Ethiopia.

Uganda will now face neighbours Tanzania who eliminated Burundi with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline. Tanzania beat Burundi 1-0 in the return leg played in Bujumbura having won the first played in Dar es Salaam 5-1.

Protasia Mbunda scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute to help the Bakari Shime-coached side reach the next stage.

The winner between Uganda and Tanzania will play the winner between Cameroon and Sao Tome and Principe for a ticket to the Fifa U17 World Cup slated for November in India.