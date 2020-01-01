U17 World Cup: Uganda put five past Tanzania to advance

The hosts avenged the 2-1 loss suffered in the first leg to make it to the next phase very easily

Uganda have advanced to the next round of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers after defeating neighbours Tanzania 5-0 in the second leg played at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

The first leg that was played in Dar es Salaam had ended 2-1 in favour of Tanzania and the hosts knew they needed at least a 1-0 win to make it to the next round.

However, the Uganda girls had other ideas and it took their visitors 43 minutes to realize this. Margret Kunihira was given all the space in the world and capitalised on it with a fierce strike which caught the custodian off-guard.

It happened to be the only goal in the entire first half despite the many chances created by the home team.

A well-taken free-kick by Fauzi Najjemva doubled the advantage for her team in the 75th minute. Poor goalkeeping allowed Grace Aluka to score from her own half to make it 3-0 for Uganda.

The impressive hosts scored their fourth in the 88th minute courtesy of Juliet Nalukenge who headed in a fine header from a cross, before completing her brace in stoppage time.

Cranes have now made it to the next round of the competition with a 6-2 aggregate win.

The U17 Women's World Cup will be played in India from November 2nd to 21st this year.