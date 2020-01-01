U17 World Cup: Uganda need to rebuild confidence ahead of Tanzania showdown - Kiyingi

The junior Crested Cranes were defeated in the first leg encounter in Dar es Salaam and the coach hopes they will be ready for the return clash

Uganda U17 women head coach Ayub Kiyingi is hoping to rebuild confidence and the attitude of his players ahead of the Fifa U17 Women World Cup qualifier return leg against Tanzania.

Uganda were defeated 2-1 by Tanzania in the first leg match for the qualifier in Dar es Salaam and Kiyingi hopes the girls will return to winning ways in their next assignment.

The junior Crested Cranes have been training at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru awaiting the return leg which has been scheduled on March 14 at the StarTimes Stadium.

“It is very important for my players to be confident. We lost one game out of 13 matches played or even more than that, so two draws, one loss,” Kiyingi told Fufa's official website.

“It is very important to rebuild confidence and such that the attitude is right ahead of the return leg.”

Aisha Masaka double cancelled out Fauzia Najjemba’s earlier strike to hand Tanzania the win but Uganda, according to Kiyingi, are plotting to overturn the result and book a place in the next and final qualifying phase.

“The spirit is right and the mood-building, they want to change the result of the first game and want to win next week to go to the next step,” the coach stated.

“As we prepare for the decisive return leg I am impressed by the spirit of my players and attitude in training.

“The girls are responding very well, we have tried to correct the mistakes from that match as well as concretising our attack because we will need the goals.”

Although Kiyingi concedes Tanzania are not an easy opponent, he remains far from being impressed by how his girls went down even after getting the lead early.

“Tanzania are a team that can defend very tightly. They’re good on the counter-attack but we are working on how to handle all that,” concluded the coach.

“We lost the match 2-1 which is normal but not in such a manner. We prepared very well and were indeed a stronger team and deserved a better result. We had some moments when our strikers came short in the game but that is how it is.”