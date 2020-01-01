U17 World Cup: Tanzania will do the job in Burundi – Shime

The national team women’s coach is confident his side will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers on Saturday

Tanzania U17 coach Bakari Shime has maintained his side will finish off Burundi and qualify for the next stage of the Fifa Women World Cup qualifiers.

The Tanzania side will face Burundi in the return leg of the qualifiers in Bujumbura on Saturday carrying a 5-1 advantage gained from the first leg played in Dar es Salaam a week ago.

A contingent of 25 members left on Thursday for the return leg whose winner will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers and will face either Uganda or Ethiopia.

“We will play to win in Burundi to have a good chance of progressing further in the competition,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

“Our target now is to do well in all our games as a guarantee to take us deeper in the qualifiers.”

He added from now onwards, their target is to win every game regardless of whether they play at home or away, in order to encourage the spirit of confidence among his charges.

On her side, squad member Masha Omari said they have grasped all the lessons from the technical bench ahead of their reverse leg match.

Article continues below

“We managed to beat them [Burundi] 5-1 here at home and we know them well that they are a normal side capable to be defeated," she said.

During the Dar es Salaam match, Aisha Masaka scored a hattrick for Tanzania while Joyce Meshack and Protasia Mbunda contributed one goal each, while Nadine Ndayishimiye netted the consolation goal for Burundi.

Only six teams from Africa will earn a ticket to represent the continent in the eagerly awaited Women’s World Cup finals to be staged in India for the first time late this year.