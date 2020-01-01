U17 World Cup: Tanzania were bitter for reporting Uganda overage claims - Najjemba

The two neighbours were pitted against one another in the initial round of qualifiers but later a case ensued following overage claims

The junior Crested Cranes forward Fauzia Najjemba has claimed Tanzania were bitter when they reported Uganda to Caf for allegedly fielding overage players.

In March, Uganda overturned a 2-1 first-leg loss in Dar es Salaam with a 5-0 win in the second leg to ensure they progressed into the second round of the World Cup U17 qualifiers.

After the match, Tanzania claimed their opponents fielded overage players and went ahead to report the matter.

Caf, on May 11, dismissed Tanzania's claims and paved the way for Uganda to face Cameroon in the next round of qualifiers.

“Maybe throwing away a 2-1 advantage and losing 5-0 was a bitter pill for them to swallow. Because I could not understand why Tanzania were complaining about the age of my teammates with me included yet we are not overage,” Najjemba told Football256.

The junior Crested Cranes were scheduled to face the West African nation, who dispatched Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in the first round, on May 1 in Kampala and on May 15 in Yaounde but the fixture was cancelled after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 2019 Cecafa Most Valuable Player also explained how they are doing as they wait for the Cameroon match to be rescheduled.

“We’re in lockdown but that isn’t an excuse to lose focus,” the 2019 Cosafa U17 Cup second top scorer added.

“We are making the best of our WhatsApp group as our coaches always send in the routines and guidelines to follow for everyone to train from their home including the diet we are supposed to follow.”

Stella Musibika and Kevin Nakachwa were not part of the team that faced Tanzania and could overcome their injuries before the Cameroon tie, and Najjemba is confident the duo will be available then.

“[Stella] Musibika and [Kevin] Nakachwa are among the beneficiaries of this Covid-19 saga because they are recovering gradually due to the commitment and medication they are receiving," she continued.

“Who knows, maybe they will be available against Cameroon early next year if all goes well.”

In an earlier interview with the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa), the youngster was confident the level of women football in the country is set to improve gradually.

“We are not where we want to be but going by the look of things, Fufa is very interested. It is very promising and the efforts being made by Fufa point to a great future,” she said.

“With improved competitions locally and better preparations and organisation for the national teams, I believe we will be good enough to match up against the continent’s best sides.”