U17 World Cup: Tanzania must change game plan to finish off Uganda – Shime

The junior's coach says they will have to change strategy as they prepare to face their neighbours in the qualifiers

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime has revealed they will have to change their game plan when they face Uganda in the return leg of the 2020 Women’s World Cup qualifying match on March 14.

Tanzania will head into the match in Kampala with a 2-1 advantage they registered at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Sunday and hence will need to protect their lead without conceding a goal for them to progress into the next round of the contest.

Both goals for Tanzania were netted by Aisha Masaka, who could have registered a hat-trick on the day had she scored a spot-kick, which was awarded to them midway into the second half.

Speaking after the team’s training session at JMK Youth Park in the city on Thursday, Shime said they have started to put in practice a game plan which will be essential to win their away match in Uganda.

“In football, you cannot run away from proper preparation because it is the most important thing to win a game,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

“You can have many supporters in the stadium cheering for your team but if you are prepared poorly, there is no way you can be able to emerge winners.

“We also need to change our style of play to surprise Uganda, we cannot use the pattern as we did in the first leg, we want to go there and start afresh and I know we will make it.”

Shime added they had corrected a few mistakes from the first leg battle and were looking forward to the return leg.

“We lacked concentration because we missed many scoring chances and gifted them a simple goal, reason why we want to work hard on how they should be able to concentrate throughout the whole match,” Shime continued.

Moreover, the coach said they will also work on the psychological aspect of the players, bearing in mind that they will be playing away from home.