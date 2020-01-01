U17 World Cup: Tanzania edge out Burundi to reach next round

The national women’s team sealed their place in the next round of the qualifiers after managing an away win in Bujumbura

Tanzania U17 women’s team sealed their place in the next stage of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers after beating their hosts Burundi 1-0 in Bujumbura on Saturday.

Protasia Mbunda scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute to help the Bakari Shime-coached side win the two-legged fixture 6-1 on aggregate.

Tanzania had won the first leg played in Dar es Salaam 5-1 and knew a draw of any kind will help them to progress. However, they looked the better side in Bujumbura and took the lead courtesy of Mbunda.

And, after conceding, Burundi fought hard in an effort to get back into the game but a resolute Tanzania defence thwarted any danger that came their way.

For Mbunda it was her second goal of the campaign. She was also on the score sheet in the first leg, in which, Tanzania displayed an attractive game, winning possession in the midfield.

The away win was a clear indication coach Shime is a man of his word as he said a win for him was more important and it does not matter if it is home or away.

Tanzania will face either Uganda or Ethiopia in the next round of the qualifiers.

In the first leg match, Uganda beat Ethiopia 2-0 in Kampala. The return leg will be played on Sunday at Bahir Dar Stadium (Bahir Dar) Ethiopia.