U17 World Cup qualifiers: Uganda are familiar with Tanzania - Shime

The women’s head coach promises to toss out their neighbours in the qualifiers for the event in India

Tanzania women's coach Bakari Shime has vowed to eliminate neighbours Uganda from the U17 World Cup qualifiers.

The two East African nations will face off in the first leg set for Dar es Salaam on Sunday ahead of the return leg to be staged in Kampala after a fortnight.

Shime has now revealed that they have prepared well and are in great shape ahead of Sunday’s game.

“I know the match will not be easy...it will be tough and competitive as our opponents are good and familiar with our style of football,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

Shime believes regardless of how good Uganda is, his charges are well stocked and armed to dismantle them out of the road to the 2020 Women World Cup, to be staged in India from November 2 to 21.

“I’m pleased with the players’ response to training regimes. They [players] are really working hard in training and we will get into the match full throttle,” added Shime, while also insisting the focus was to win both home and away matches.

The aggregate winner will advance to the last stage of the Fifa Women's World Cup qualification and will face the winner of the match between Cameroon and Sao Tome.

In ensuring Tanzania wins on Sunday, the Women’s Football Committee Chairperson, Amina Karuma has urged Tanzanians to show up and cheer to motivate the girls.

The Uganda U17 Women's team resumed their preparations for the Fifa U17 Women's qualifiers on Friday, with a squad of 25 players under their head coach Ayub Khalifa.