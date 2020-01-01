U17 World Cup Qualifier: Uganda claim 2-0 advantage against Ethiopia

The hosts put a decent display to claim a healthy win in the first leg staged in Kampala

Uganda started their Fifa U17 World Cup qualifier on a high after defeating Ethiopia 2-0 in their first leg encounter.

The hosts were keen to get a good result at home and it explains why they started the match strongly.

Uganda dominated early proceedings at the Star-Times Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala, attacking with every opportunity they got.

It took the home side just five minutes to hit the opener. Fauzia Najjemba went past her marker before bringing in a cross which was cleverly headed in by captain Juliet Nalukenge. The goal came in a good time, and it helped Uganda to continue playing without pressure.

Hadijah Nandago thought she has doubled the advantage for her team, but it was not the case as the assistant referee's offside flag cut short the celebrations from her and across the stadium.

Despite having a good game and limiting Uganda from getting the second goal, it changed with five minutes ago. Once again, Najjembe beat her marker and found substitute Catherine Nagadya in a good position and the latter managed to beat the goalkeeper from close range.

Uganda will now need a draw of any kind or lose by a one-goal margin in Addis Ababa during the second leg in order to advance to the next stage.

Uganda XI: Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa,Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga, Musibika Stella, Kevin Nakacwa, Kunihira Margret, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Nandago Hadijja, Fauzia Najjemba

Subs: Namusisi Joan, Catherine Nagadya, Gillian Akandinda, Namugerwa Gloria, Akiror Patricia, Namaganda Zaituni, Zaina Nandede

Ethiopia XI: Foziya Zenabu, Betlehem Chumo, Ariet Ojho, Haile Bekele, Jemal Medina, Haile Zewdu, Kama Tsehgaye, Hana Kefele, Truwork Arajaw, Yordanos Yirgaw, Mesay Tanga

Subs: Banchayehu Alem, Tsion Fanakasha, Serkalem Tonja, Fasika Gojam, Yemisrach Kebede, Fana Belew, Kalkidan Belew