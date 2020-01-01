U17 World Cup: New dates favourable for Uganda - Khalifa

The Crested Cranes are set to face Cameroon in the second round of two-legged ties in a bid to capture a slot in the global tournament

Uganda U17 women's national team head coach Ayub Khalifa has termed the new dates for the Women World Cup tournament as favourable.

Fifa moved the dates to early next year, February 17 - March 7 in India, after it became clear the tournament would not be played at the originally scheduled November 2020 date due to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

Given that majority of Crested Cranes players are school-going, Khalifa says the new dates are acceptable, given the timing.

“The new dates are very favourable because that would be the first term of the school calendar,” Khalifa told Daily Monitor.

“So, our prayer is that the current academic year does not stretch into 2021. However, we don’t want to look ahead before we can sort the qualifiers.”

Khalifa's charges eliminated Tanzania in the initial round of qualifiers on a 6-2 aggregate score, but the loss did not go down well with the Tanzanians who then reported Uganda to Caf with claims of fielding overage players.

Players born after January of 2003 are the only ones eligible to feature in the showpiece.

Shamira Nalugya, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba and Grace Aluka were the ones Tanzania claim were above the age bracket required.

The quartet has also featured for the senior Crested Cranes side.

Reports indicate Caf will dismiss the claim, though.

“We have not received any communication from Caf on the petition. Actually, even when TFF [Tanzania Football Federation] petitioned, Caf did not write to us. We only got to know on match day at Lugogo,” Fufa’s head of communication Ahmed Hussein told the same publication.

“But we are not surprised if that is the decision [dismissal by Caf] because TFF’s petition was based on information gathered from Facebook posts and media stories. Anyone can write a story.

“If Caf had seen anything wrong with our data, they would have written to us asking to provide evidence to the contrary."

Khalifa revealed the biggest hurdle he would face while preparing her team to face the West African nation when qualifier dates are confirmed.

Cameroon have been to the U17 World Cup before and have won the Africa title in two occasions.

“Even with all their achievements, there is little information on their team on the internet yet almost all of our games were streamed live," concluded the coach.

“So, Cameroon will definitely come with a lot of information about us. And while both countries want to be at the World Cup, they know more from their experience what it means to be there. We still think we can beat them.”

Morocco will battle against South Africa as Ghana clash against their neighbours Nigeria in a bid to snatch two of the available slots for Africa.