U17 World Cup: Masaka double gives Tanzania advantage over Uganda

The Tanzania women's side scored a goal in each half to sink their neighbours and stay in pole position to qualify

Tanzania U17 have grabbed the advantage after beating Uganda 2-1 in the first leg of the 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifiers played in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Aisha Masaka was the hero for Tanzania as she grabbed a brace for the vital win with the return leg set for Kampala after a fortnight.

Fauzia Najjemba fired Uganda into an early lead before Masaka levelled matters midway through the first stanza.

Masaka once again appeared on the score sheet, getting the winner with three minutes left on the clock.

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime was an elated man at the final whistle saying her girls had played according to instructions.

“We came into the match knowing how tough Uganda can be and we expected the game not to be an easy one but my girls played well and according to my plans,” Shime told reporters after the match.”

“But my team was well prepared and all we needed was to get an advantage going into the return leg, it is a slim advantage but I know we will try again to win in Kampala.”

The two teams will meet in the return leg on March 14 in Kampala with the winner on aggregate taking on either Cameroon or Sao Tome and Principe.