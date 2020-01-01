U17 World Cup: It is not done yet for Tanzania against Uganda – Shime

The coach warns his players not to get carried away with the slim advantage they attained from the first leg

Tanzania U17 coach Bakari Shime has warned his players not to celebrate yet despite beating Uganda 2-1 in the first leg of the World Cup qualifying match in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Tanzania recovered from a goal down to take the advantage going into the return leg set to be played in Kampala next week.

Shime has now stated his charges must be ready for a tough away match and they should not get carried away by the slim win they managed to pick up at home.

“Let me congratulate my players for having a good game even though we had to come from behind to win the match,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

“It was a competitive and tough match but the most important thing is victory. Now we head into the second leg with an advantage but to me, it is not enough, the tie is not over yet.

“We must be ready to handle the pressure away from home and Uganda can be a difficult team to beat at their backyard.”

Shime further said Uganda were well-drilled to face Tanzania and played a cautious game that didn’t offer chances to his players to dictate terms in the tough match.

He added how they had a good match tactically, despite not making use of their chances to score goals. Furthermore, Shime described Uganda's strikers as very dangerous who can score at any moment provided they get a chance to do so.

“It is clear most of our players lack pace in comparison with their Ugandan counterparts. We will also work a lot on how we can improve to play dead balls,” Shime continued.

The 2020 Fifa U17 Women’s Cup will be hosted in India in November.