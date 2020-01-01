U17 World Cup: Ethiopia were tough despite losing to Uganda – Khalifa

The national team women’s coach admits they were forced to toil before snatching a vital win the first leg battle

Uganda U17 coach Ayub Khalifa has admitted his side was stretched to the limit despite picking up a 2-0 win against Ethiopia in the first leg of the 2020 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup.

The Ugandan side took a deserved lead in the 4th minute courtesy of skipper Juliet Nalukenge and were forced to wait until second-half substitute Catherine Nagadya scored towards the end of the game to give them a vital 2-0 win.

Khalifa has now confessed Ethiopia’s style of play caught him by surprise and added the win did not come on an easy plate.

“I thank the girls for the fight and making sure we won but it was a tough game. The opponents gave us a challenge and I must give them credit,” Khalifa is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“I must confess we were ignorant about them because we didn’t know how they play, their strengths and weaknesses. The start was good for us and we took an early lead but they remained composed and pushed us to the limit.”

Asked what the team needs to improve in the second round, Khalifa said: “We had to kill off the game and I think we didn’t.

“It is not over yet and we must work on our efficiency in front of goal. It is good we know how they play and we shall go back to rectify where we lacked today.”

The winner between Uganda and Ethiopia will face either Tanzania or Burundi in the next stage.