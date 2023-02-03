U.S. wonderkid Caden Clark returns to RB Leipzig as Rose pleads for patience following injury troubles

United States youngster Caden Clark has returned to RB Leipzig following a spell on loan at New York Red Bulls.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old joined the German side from Red Bulls in 2021 but was loaned back to the MLS outfit. He last featured for the New York club in September 2022 but could soon make his first appearance for Leipzig in the near future as he has been added to the senior team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The highly-rated United States Under 20s star signed a contract with Leipzig that runs until 2025. The Minnesota native has long been seen as one of his country's most promising players, having spent time training at Barcelona's academy, while his move to Europe had been seen as inevitable before his return this month.

WHAT THEY SAID? Leipzig coach Marco Rose called for patience with the midfielder following his fitness issues. He told reporters: "He's coming to Leipzig and he'll join the squad. I think he'll need some time. He was injured for a long time. He's a young and talented player who we want to develop. We're pleased that he's coming."

WHAT NEXT FOR RB LEIPZIG? Rose's team, who sit third in the Bundesliga, take on Koln in the German top-flight on Saturday.