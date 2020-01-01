U17 World Cup: Uganda will attack Ethiopia for early goals – Khalifa

The women’s coach now says they must be at their best to win their first leg battle set for Kampala on Sunday

Uganda coach Ayub Khalifa has stressed the importance of going for early goals when they host Ethiopia in the first leg of the first round of Africa’s Fifa U17 World Cup qualifiers at Star Times Stadium in Lugogo.

Khalifa believes Ethiopia are known to play possessive and expansive football hence his decision to attack them for early goals which can give them the advantage going into the return leg.

“Going by how their senior national team has played us in the last three years, you get the sense that their U17 team also loves to have the ball and control matches,” Khalifan is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“We can only strive to get early goals to help spoil their plan and also this will give us a good advantage going into the return leg as our main hope is to qualify.

“I want a big score margin to be safe, otherwise Ethiopia can turn it around against us in the return leg. So I have urged them to score as many goals as possible to kill the tie here in Kampala.”

Khalifa admits, unlike Uganda, Ethiopia have always been playing their women's team in competitions and admits their style of play is pleasing to the eye.

“See the difference is Ethiopia has been consistently playing (since 2002) so they have had a long time to preach the same style of football in their youth teams while for us, this is just the beginning,” Khalifan continued.

In Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Kevin Nakacwa, Uganda have quick passing midfielders they can rely on to enforce their idea that starts with building play from the back.

Upfront the decisiveness of striker and captain Juliet Nalukenge, the speed and industry of Fauzia Najjemba and the trickery of Margaret Kunihira and Catherine Nagadya all lend credence to this proactive style of football.

A total of 16 teams from six confederations, November 2- 21 will camp in India for the seventh edition's championship.

Spain is the defending champion having defeated Mexico 2-1 in the final last year.