Tyler Onyango: Kenya prospect extends Everton deal, completes Burton Albion loan move

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, his manager for the 2022/23 season in the lower division, is delighted to have the teenager

Kenya prospect Tyler Onyango has signed a contract extension with Premier League side Everton and completed a season-long loan deal with Burton Albion.

The new deal means the youngster will remain part of the Toffees fraternity until 2025 but will spend next season with the League One club.

"Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango has signed a new contract with the club until the end of June 2025, and completed a season-long loan to League One club Burton Albion," Everton announced.

Born to a Kenyan father and an English mother, Onyango joined the Everton Academy at the age of eight and made his senior debut at the age of 17 in an FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday in January 2021.

He played three times off the bench in the Premier League last season after overcoming a long-term ankle injury.

"We are delighted to agree a new contract with Tyler," Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell told the club website.

"He has made impressive progress through our academy, recognised with experience playing for our first team, and we are looking forward to him continuing his development on loan with Burton this season."

On their part, Albion confirmed the teenager’s loan move to their side before their season-opening fixture. At the club, he will now be under former Leeds United and Chelsea striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"Onyango joins the Brewers just days before our season opener away at Wycombe Wanderers - training with the first team squad for the first time on Monday," they announced.

"He's a very talented young boy and we're pleased as we felt we needed more midfielders," said Hasselbaink.

"We think he will bring quality to our midfield, along with steel and energy. He's got a bright future ahead and we're happy and thankful that Everton are trusting us with their big asset."

After completing the move, Onyango expressed his delight and said he is looking forward to the new challenge ahead.

"I'm delighted to be here," he said.

"It's something I've really been looking forward to over the last few weeks, as soon as I knew about the interest, I've been desperate to get here, and I'm delighted to be in the building, and to get to work.

"I've known about the interest ever since I went back for pre-season. This is my first loan spell - I've been with Everton since I was eight, and that's the only environment I've ever known.

"It's something totally different, but I've met the players, the staff, and they've all been really welcoming."