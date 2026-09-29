How to get Tyla tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Grammy winning South African sensation Tyla has taken the global music scene by storm with her infectious Amapiano sound and massive hits like Water.

Following her record breaking debut album, her live performances continue to captivate audiences around the world with high energy choreography and stunning vocals.

GOAL has gathered all the essential details on dates, venues, and ticket prices so you can secure your spot at her upcoming shows right now.

When is Tyla?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets October 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live Zénith Paris, Paris, France Tickets October 15, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK Tickets October 19, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK Tickets October 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany Tickets November 13, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, USA Tickets November 17, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live WAMU Theater, Seattle, USA Tickets November 22, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, USA Tickets November 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, USA Tickets December 2, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live The Anthem, Washington D.C., USA Tickets December 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, USA Tickets December 16, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, USA Tickets December 19, 2026 at 8:00 PM Tyla Live Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, USA Tickets

Where to buy Tyla tickets?

Official tickets for Tyla concerts were made available through primary ticket platforms like Ticketmaster and AXS. Fans seeking direct face-value passes can check primary outlets for initial allocation availability.

If you are unable to secure passes during initial sales, StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. StubHub gives concertgoers an accessible platform to browse available seating sections worldwide.

How much are Tyla tickets?

Official ticket prices on primary vendor sites start at $45 USD for standard general admission and upper tier seats depending on the venue.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Prices on the secondary market start around $65 USD for entry-level options.

Here is a quick summary of starting prices:

Standard General Admission (Official): Starts at $45 USD

Reserved Seating (Official): $75 USD to $150 USD

Secondary Market Entry (StubHub): Starts at $65 USD

Everything you need to know about Tyla

Tyla Laura Seethal is a South African singer and songwriter who has rapidly achieved worldwide stardom. Her hit single Water made historic waves on global charts and won her the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance.

Blending vibrant Amapiano rhythms with pop and R&B elements, her concert tour brings incredible stage design, dancers, and outstanding live vocal performances.

Venues recommend arriving early to allow sufficient time for ticket verification, security checks, and finding your seats before the show starts.