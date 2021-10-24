Two-goal hero Cornet makes the difference for Burnley – Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has described Maxwel Cornet as the player who makes the difference for the club after their 2-2 draw against Southampton.

Cornet found the back of the net in each half of Saturday’s Premier League encounter as the visitors picked up an away point.

The 25-year-old, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute and he later scored the equaliser that earned them their fifth draw in the English top-flight this season.

The Ivory Coast international has now scored three league goals since his permanent switch from Lyon in September and he is the Clarets’ highest scoring player so far.

“I think there were a lot of good things about our performances,” Dyche told the club’s website.

“I've been saying that a lot lately but we had two excellent goals by Maxwel. We brought him [Cornet] to add to what we do.

“He had been good, but we had to be a bit cautious with him as he cramped a bit with a hamstring issue. He gives us that bit of difference we have been searching for.”

Burnley are yet to win a match in the Premier League this term and they occupy the 18th spot on the league table.

Despite their nine-game winless run, Dyche praised his team’s overall performance and he is hoping they will grab all three points when they host Brentford for their next league fixture on Saturday, after Wednesday’s League Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

“You haven't got your first win so there is obviously a little bit of nerves [in the team] although I didn't think that affected us too much,” the English coach continued.

“We stuck at it while they had a good spell for five or ten minutes and the crowd got behind them. In the second half we calmed all that down and had our moments in the game, and also defended pretty well.

“There is a lot of things that go on in games for the way it can pan out. Sometimes you can plan, plan and plan and it can still go against you. We are working very hard with the players to just detail it down and get back to winning performances.”