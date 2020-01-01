Twitter reacts to Caf Confederation Cup and Champions League draws

The eight teams remaining in each of the African club competitions learned who they will face in the quarter-final stages

African football fans have taken to social media to react to both the highly anticipated draws of the Caf Confederation Cup and the Caf Champions Leauge in Cairo on Wednesday night.

Following the completion of the group stages last weekend, fans from the clubs across the continent were excited to know their beloved clubs' next opponents.

Caf Confederation Cup draw has been made!



Enyimba 🇳🇬 v Horoya 🇬🇳

Zanaco FC 🇿🇲 v Pyramids FC 🇪🇬

Al-Nasr SC 🇱🇾 v Hassania Agadir 🇲🇦

Al-Masry SC 🇪🇬 v RS Berkane 🇲🇦



Runners-up will host the first leg on March 1 with the reverse fixtures a week later. #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/6uMw0Mpfrs — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) February 5, 2020

Enyimba FC will play Guinea's Horoya AC in the quarter-final of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup . #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/Bp3UEXrzST — Jollof Sports (@JollofSports) February 5, 2020

🏆CAFCC FINAL 2020🏆



Pyramids 🇪🇬 🆚️ 🇲🇦 RSB Berkane #CAFCC #TotalCAFCC — Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch (@MS_Sharpeville) February 5, 2020

In the Caf Champions League, the first time where all quarterfinalists are previous winners, old foes Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly are set for another iconic showdown, while it will be an all North African affair when Egypt's Zamalek takes on defending Champions Esperance and Waydad Athletic Club takes on Etoile du Sahel.

In the other titanic showdown, five time champions TP Mazembe will face Raja Casablanca.

2012 🏆 @AlAhly

2013 🏆 @AlAhly



2018 🏆 @ESTunis1919

2019 🏆 @ESTunis1919



Al Ahly and Espérance Sportive de Tunis are the only teams to be crowned #TotalCAFCL champions two consecutive times during the last decade.



Who can accomplish the same feat between 2020 and 2029? pic.twitter.com/xvn8IKEJ3v — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 5, 2020

I see this as a favourable draw for @Masandawana , second legs at home in the 1/4 as expected & 1/2 if they go through.... final is at a neutral venue. #TotalCAFCL #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/0rFCwVBZhF — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) February 5, 2020

🇲🇦 Wydad AC 🆚 Étoile Sportive du Sahel 🇹🇳 #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/Eztwgxir1t — Wydad AC - News (@wydad_ac_news) February 5, 2020

Champions league football has never been this tough #TotalCAFCL — Tha Jiyane (@Jiyane_feb) February 5, 2020

Le @TPMazembe jouera le @RCAofficiel en quart de finale de la Ligue des Champions !



Le match retour devrait se jouer à Lubumbashi, j’y reviens en détails un peu plus tard. #TotalCAFCL @pepele_news @leopard243 @caf_online_FR — Emery Kabongo🇨🇩 (@EmeryKabongoM) February 5, 2020

This is so funny as sundowns beat el ahly just once in its whole history and lost all other games ...really funny...lets see who will laugh at the end 🦅💪♥️ — Aya Mohamed 🦅🇪🇬 (@aya_egy) February 5, 2020

I predicted that we will get Al Ahly in the #CAFCL draw and we got them. Now it's time to eliminate them and catch the big fish this season #Sundowns — Ncedo (@Ncedo53469954) February 5, 2020

I'm not sure who is in trouble between Zamalek and Esperance. They will play each other 3 times in 1 month. #SuperCup and 1/4 finals 2 legs. #CAFCL #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/WKWUcEpU1v — Small Fish Champion 🏅🏆 2019 (@zeeontv) February 5, 2020