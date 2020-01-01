Tuyisenge: Ex-Gor Mahia striker close to sealing Zesco United deal

The star is currently without a club since his contract with Petro Atletico was mutually terminated after almost a one and a half-year stay

Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge's move to Zambian giants Zesco United is reportedly very close.

Tuyisenge is free after his 14-month stay with Angolan outfit Petro Atletico was mutually terminated in August and after he was initially linked with a move to Yanga SC, and reports have now emerged he is in Zambia to complete the deal.

The move to Yanga would not happen after the transfer window shut close on August 31 with the Tanzanian outfit having signed Yacouba Sogne and Michael Sarpong as their centre-forwards.

Should the former Gor Mahia striker be confirmed at Ndola, he would be the third out and out striker as John Makwatta and Jesse Were – both Kenyans – are the other ones.

Were has established himself as one of the pivotal goalscorers for Timu Ya Ziko and is the all-time top scorer. The arrival of Makwatta from AFC Leopards in January 2020 sharpened the striking department even further.

The Makwatta-Were combination though did not yield big as the team surrendered the league title to Nkana FC and missed continental football altogether – for the first time in eight years – after finishing fifth.

Tuyisenge will be expected to shine where Ugandan Umaru Kasumba failed last season. Kasumba had joined the Ndola club from Sofapaka after scoring 17 goals in the Kenyan Premier League season of 2018/19.

Tuyisenge's reports of moving to Zambia comes three days after Zesco United's Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Richard Mulenga assured the fans the club was going to strengthen especially taking into account their struggles witnessed in the previous campaign both domestically and continentally.

The top official confirmed a number of deals have already been agreed on and sealed and were just waiting for the right time when they shall be made public.

“We recognise that our team needs renewal, so we are busy speaking to other clubs in Zambia and one or two outside the country,” Mulenga told the club’s website.

“In fact, I can say that we have closed three deals currently but we are still working on another two or three. The club will be unveiling our new signings in the coming days and weeks.”