Tusker vs Zamalek: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will continue their march in the Caf Champions League when they host Zamalek in their second preliminary round fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.
The Brewers qualified for the second round after eliminating AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 4-1 on aggregate, drawing 1-1 away before winning 3-0 at home while the Egyptian giants received a bye to this stage.
|Game
|Tusker vs Zamalek
|Date
|Saturday, October 16, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Tusker Facebook page
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.
Tusker coach Robert Matano has sounded a warning to his players heading into the match that they must strive to get a good result at home.
Editors' Picks
“We know how tough playing North African teams in their backyard can be so we need to use our home advantage well, we need to get a good result that we can take to Cairo for the return leg,” Matano told Goal on Friday.
“I really don’t see why we cannot win tomorrow [Saturday], we have done enough preparations and my players are ready to represent the country, we all know it is possible, and our target is to reach the group stage.”
Rwanda goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure is expected to keep his starting role between the sticks while other players who could likely start in the game include new signings Charles Momanyi and midfielder Clyde Senaji.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.
|Position
|Zamalek squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mohamed Abou Gabal, and Mohamed Awaad.
|Defenders
|Mahmoud Alaa, Mohammed Elwenesh, Hazem Emam, Abdallah Goma, Ahmed Fatoo, Ahmed Zaky, Hamza Mathlouthi, Mohammed Abdelshafy, and Habd Elmeged.
|Midfielders
|Tarek Hamed, Emam Ashour, Mohammed Abdelaziz, Mohamed Rouqa, Hamdy Alaa, Eslam Gaber, Youssef Obama and Ahmed Sayed, Mohammed Shikabala, Hamid Ahadad, Mahmoud Abdelrazek Fadlallah and Achraf Bencharki.
|Forwards
|Seif Jaziri, Razzaq Sisih, Saif Gaagar, Marwan Hamdi and Abdullah Nimar.
Zamalek arrived in Nairobi two days ago with a squad of 24 players and they were led by their talisman Achraf Bencharki, who scored 15 goals in their title-winning season.
Apart from Bencharki, who turns out for Morocco, other stars in the Zamalek team are Egypt left-back Abdalla Goma, midfielder Mohammed Shikabala, striker Seif Jaziri and new Ivorian acquisition Razzaq Sisih.
Zamalek’s French tactician Patrice Carteron had admitted the match will be tough as they will face a team they don’t know.
“We don’t know much about Tusker, we don’t even know their deadly players, and that makes the game even tough for us but we are here to win the game, we will do our best to get a good result,” Carteron told Goal on Friday.
Probable XI for Zamalek: Gabal, Emam, Ghani, Alaa, Fattoh, Ashour, Abdel Aziz, Obama, Ahadad, Gaber, Hamdi.
Match Preview
The last time Tusker played against Zamalek was in 2005 during the same competition and the Egyptian giants emerged victorious in the two meetings.
The first meeting was played at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi where Zamalek won the battle 1-0 and they returned to Cairo to complete the job after a 3-1 win and thus advanced to the group stage on a 4-1 aggregate win.
The last time Zamalek played in Nairobi was in 2019 when Gor Mahia stunned them 4-2 in their Group D fixture of the Confederation Cup but they recovered to avenge the heavy defeat by humiliating Gor 4-0 in Alexandria, Egypt.
While Tusker won the FKF Premier League title after amassing 65 points from 32 matches, Zamalek clinched the title in Egypt after topping the table with 80 points from 34 matches.