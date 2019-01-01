Tunisia withdraw from 2020 African Nations Championship

The 2011 champions will not participate at the finals billed for Cameroon in April next year

Tunisia will not participate in the 2020 African Nations Championship billed for Cameroon owing to their crowded domestic fixture schedule.

The North Africans, who won the biennial competition in 2011, were one of the 16 teams expected to feature at the finals, but will now see their place taken by Libya, who they defeated in the final round of qualifying.

After a meeting on Friday, the decision was reached by the Tunisian Football Federation, and the local team won’t be travelling to the Central African nation in April.

The federation believe the competition will clash with their domestic league’s calendar, consequently affecting their football system negatively.

Article continues below

Although nothing has been said so far, the North African nation are likely to be punished by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) following their withdrawal.

Chan is a competition exclusive to players from the respective national championships

Next year’s competition in Cameroon will be the sixth edition of the finals.