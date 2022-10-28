Explained: Why FIFA have threatened to ban Tunisia from the World Cup

FIFA have threatened to ban Tunisia from the 2022 World Cup following comments from the country's sports minister.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tunisia's participation in the upcoming World Cup is under threat after Tunisian youth and sports minister Kamel Deguiche recently spoke of the possibility of "dissolving federal offices of different disciplines" - with FIFA seemingly taking that to mean the Tunisian Football Association (FTF).

In a leaked letter, published by radio station Mosaique FM, FIFA have asked for clarification of these comments. The letter points to “State authorities' attempts to interfere in the Tunisian Federation’s internal affairs and its threats to dissolve FTF’s office”.

It continues: “In this regard, we would like to remind you that member associations of FIFA are legally obligated to conduct their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties. Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under the Fifa laws, including suspension of the relevant association.”

THE REACTION: If FIFA take action, it Could mean banning the Tunisian national team from participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will start on November 20. Tunisia are currently in Group D alongside Denmark, Australia and France.