Tumwesigye: Ambitious Police FC seal signing of star from Vipers SC

The law enforcers have added another signing as they beef up their squad ahead of the new season on October 17

Police FC have continued with their spending spree after unveiling Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye from Vipers SC.

The 21-year-old midfielder has left the current Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions to sign for the ‘Cops’ on a two-year contract.

“Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye becomes our latest addition,” Police confirmed on their social media pages.

“Tumwesigye popularly known as 'Zaga' has completed his move to Police FC from Vipers. The 21-year-old has signed a contract with us that will keep him at the club until 2022.”

Tumwesigye has promised to work hard and repay the team and also build his future.

“I feel so great doing this (signing),” Tumwesigye told reporters after signing.

“I'm already feeling at home here. I'm looking at developing my talent and working hard to make sure that both the club and myself achieve our goals.

“Teamwork and support will help us achieve our mission. Our fans will not be disappointed. We shall deliver and we will win great things.”

Despite winning little playing time at Vipers, Tumwesigye's talent is unquestionable. He caught people's attention at an early age including Mubiru who scouted him for Kibuli SSS in 2014.

Having been reunited with the gaffer, the midfielder is looking at achieving great things with the club.

Police CEO Fahad Lumu said on signing the player: “We promised to unveil to you players who are not only competitors but winners too. We believe the manpower we are acquiring will put us where we belong and achieve our goal.”

On Tuesday, Police secured the services of former Vipers custodian Derrick Ochan on a one-year deal.

The goalkeeper was among the players released by the newly crowned champions a couple of days ago. The administrative side has confirmed the arrival of the experienced shot-stopper on their social media account.

Recently, the club confirmed defender Reuben Kimera has extended his contract for another two years.

Musa Matovu, Mubarak Nsubuga, Yusuf Ssozi, Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume, Edward Kiryowa, Joseph Odong, and Bashir Kabuye have also agreed to renew their contracts with the club.

Kimera’s contract had expired in June but following on and off negotiations, the two parties have now agreed on a two-year deal.

Although Kimera has been unable to get regular playtime as a first-teamer under coach Abdalla Mubiru, he can play both at left-back and at right-back.