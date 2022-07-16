Tuchel: What Chelsea are getting from ex-Napoli star Koulibaly

The German tactician heaped praise on the Senegalese's abilities and personality after joining the Blues

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his satisfaction following the signing of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly joined the Premier League side from Napoli on a four-year contract that will see him through to the summer of 2026.

Tuchel, who lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, believes the Africa Cup of Nations-winning defender is a strong addition to Chelsea.

"I’m very happy with him signing and joining our team," Tuchel told the club’s website.

"He’s now the second signing of the summer and again we have a strong player, a strong personality with big experience. From our point of view, he’s a perfect addition to the group."

Koulibaly, with massive experience in Serie A and the Champions League, having joined Napoli in 2014, is expected to be a regular starter for the Blues alongside Thiago Silva, who turns 38 in September.

After he completed his move, Koulibaly, who was a reported transfer target for both Juventus and Barcelona, explained what informed his decision.

Article continues below

"I’m very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea. It’s a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League," the Senegalese said.

"Chelsea came first to get me in 2016, but we didn’t make it. Now when they came to me, I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them."

He is the second summer signing for Chelsea, who have already secured the services of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.