Tuchel wants Cavani to stay at PSG as he admits transfers possible

The German coach is eager for their veteran striker to remain at the club, but acknowledges he could leave this month

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged there could be departures in January, but is hoping Edinson Cavani will stay put.

Cavani missed Wednesday's 4-1 win over Monaco due to injury, with the 32-year-old having been restricted to nine Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring twice.

His absence was not felt as Kylian Mbappe netted twice, with Neymar also on target from the spot and substitute Pablo Sarabia getting in on the act at Stade Louis II.

With PSG's first-choice front four of Neymar, Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria in such fine form, Cavani – the club's record goalscorer – is reportedly keen on a move away from Parc des Princes this month.

However, Tuchel is adamant he wants Cavani to remain as part of his squad, though conceded the ultimate decision may rest with the player.

"If there can be departures and arrivals in the group? It's still possible in football, I can't say," Tuchel told Canal + .

"Cavani? We have to ask Edi the question. He is injured. He felt something in training and he couldn't be there.

"If I want him to stay? It's better, to achieve our goals, to have him, yes."



Cavani's impact this season may have been limited, but Mbappe has had no such issues, with the 21-year-old netting his 21st and 22nd goals of the season in all competitions on Wednesday.

Mbappe was assisted by Di Maria for his first and Neymar for his second, though he believes the rest of PSG's team – outside of their star-studded attacking line up – do not get the credit they deserve .

Article continues below

"We talk too much about the front four," Mbappe told Canal + . "We wanted to show that we are really a good team.

"Having matches of this intensity makes us feel good, we are happy. I think we talk a little too much about the front four, that we are a team of four but we play with eleven!"

PSG are now eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after 20 league games with Tuchel's side next in action against Lorient in the French Cup Round of 32.