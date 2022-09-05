The tactician insists he has faith in the Senegal international who has been erratic in front of goal recently

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no doubts over the quality of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy despite his recent string of mistakes.

Last weekend at Stamford Bridge, the Blues survived a late scare to claim a 2-1 win over their London opponents West Ham United. The Senegal international was at fault for West Ham's opener after failing to clear the ball and Michail Antonio capitalised on the mistake.

The match could have ended in a 2-2 draw had the VAR not intervened. After a VAR assessment, Maxwel Cornet’s late goal was controversially disallowed as the referees deemed that Jarod Bowen had fouled Mendy in the build-up, a decision that the Hammers strongly disagreed with.

"It is a very sensitive position in football in general because not everything is about pure quality and only about decision-making," Tuchel said as quoted by the club's website.

"It is about the feeling that you have confidence and also luck. Somebody sent me an interesting quote about Napoleon, who asked his generals to not only have the best quality but also that he needs them to be lucky generals.

"This is what you need as well from leaders and from goalkeepers, that they have the kind of momentum where if they do a little mistake, it’s not punished.

"At the moment, he [Mendy] gets punished a lot for not a lot of what he does wrong but there are no doubts in my mind. We are aware he is in that kind of situation but the situation is calm. We have two fantastic goalkeepers and two fantastic guys."

Chelsea goals were scored by Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

On Tuesday, the Blues will be at Maksimir Stadium to play Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League game. It is not clear whether Tuchel will stick with Mendy in goal or if Kepa Arrizabalaga will be preferred.