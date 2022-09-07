The 49-year-old was relived of his duties after the Blues lost their Champions League opener on Tuesday

Chelsea's decision to fire Thomas Tuchel has received a strong opposition across African supporters.

The Premier League outfit announced on Wednesday they had cut ties with the 49-year-old German coach after a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club," Chelsea announced on their official website.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

The decision to sack Tuchel comes just a day after Chelsea lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in their Uefa Champions League opener. On the Premier League front, Chelsea have managed 10 points from six matches.

The Blues have suffered defeats to Southampton and Leeds United. The match against Leeds saw them lose 3-0 at Elland Road.

A cross-section of fans have disagreed with Chelsea's decision, describing the sacking of Tuchel, who won the Champions League trophy five months after joining the club, as shocking and sad on social media.

These fans questioned how quickly Tuchel had been fired and wondered whether former club owner Roman Abramovich was still in charge of the club.

Another fan maintained Tuchel had left Chelsea as a world champion while another predicted that his exit could usher in Zinedine Zidane as the new coach at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, one supporter from Nigeria described Tuchel's sack as the biggest joke of the year, insisting the German deserved more time to turn things around.

While another opined despite the sack, Tuchel will remain a Chelsea legend just like Jose Mourinho.

Elsewhere, this fan highlighted the reunion of Tuchel and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined the Blues from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Tuchel was appointed by Chelsea on January 26, 2021, to replace Frank Lampard and he went ahead to clinch the Champions League trophy in his debut season.

He also won the Super Cup and Club World Cup during his 18-month stint at the Bridge.