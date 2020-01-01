Tuchel frustrated with PSG's 'lack of efficiency' despite six-goal rout

The German coach was not entirely happy with the way his team played despite claiming a crushing win

Paris Saint-Germain may have hammered Angers 6-1 on Friday, but Thomas Tuchel was frustrated by what he perceived as a "lack of efficiency".

Reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG took the lead at the Parc des Princes inside seven minutes thanks to Alessandro Florenzi's first goal and Neymar got off the mark for the season with a double.

Angers pulled one back through Ismael Traore but Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye and Kylian Mbappe ensured there was to be no second-half comeback from Stephane Moulin's men.

PSG has 18 shots on goal but were at times vulnerable to the counter-attack, with Tuchel calling for his team to do more to implement a high press.

"I was a little frustrated with our lack of efficiency," Tuchel told Telefoot.

"We still created a lot of chances but the timing and the aggressiveness in the box were better. We scored a lot of goals. We had a great match with a great victory. It gives us a lot of confidence.

"In some games, it's hard to put the intensity on the ball. Regaining the ball high in the opposition's half against a team that is not organised allows us to create opportunities more easily than when we are facing a block of 10 defenders.

"It is very important to close spaces when attacking. It's demanding, it's intensive, but we have to do that. If we do that, it's more difficult to make counter-attacks against us and it allows us to create chances."

Tuchel has been outspoken about PSG's need to strengthen before the transfer window closes on Monday, with Florenzi the only new arrival despite the departures of Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva and Thomas Meunier.

Asked how he will feel if there are no more signings, he said: "We have to wait, I've talked about it a lot. I always give my opinion honestly. We're never going to stop pushing and believing that we can do good things.

"But it's also necessary to give your opinion as a coach. That's what I did. There are still a few days left and we can analyse afterwards."