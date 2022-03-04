Tuchel quizzed on Chelsea transfer plans without Abramovich as Russian billionaire prepares to sell

Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to be drawn on what Chelsea’s transfer plans could look like once Roman Abramovich has completed his sale of the club, with the Blues looking to keep collective focus locked on the present.

With Russian businessmen being forced to sever ties with institutions outside of their homeland in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea's billionaire owner, who has been at the Stamford Bridge helm since 2003, is preparing to part with a lucrative Premier League asset.

It remains to be seen who will take control in west London, with questions already being asked of what new leadership will mean for a club that has never been afraid to splash the cash.

What has been said?

Asked about his recruitment plans for the summer transfer window, Blues boss Tuchel said: “There have been no talks for the summer. It is simply too early.

“We're in a good place at the moment. I feel the team growing and getting better and better. So no worries on this case until the summer. There is a long way to go.”

Will contract talks be impacted?

Premier League 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Champions League 🏆🏆

Club World Cup 🏆

FA Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Europa League 🏆🏆

EFL Cup 🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup 🏆

Community Shield 🏆🏆



Chelsea won 21 trophies in 19 years under Roman Abramovich's ownership 🔵 pic.twitter.com/pXL3OFMY8p — GOAL (@goal) March 3, 2022

With uncertainty now reigning at Chelsea, with it yet to be determined what the club’s budget will be once Abramovich has gone, there are fears that those running down their current contracts will opt to move on.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are among those heading towards free agency, but Tuchel is again unable to speculate on what the immediate future could hold for them.

He added: “We can't help it. It is what it is. But maybe it has a positive effect on negotiations or maybe a negative effect. We can't predict.

“Still I think Chelsea is a strong club and will stay a strong club. Our owner has decided to sell the club but he is selling a strong and organised club at the highest level.”

Will Tuchel be sticking around?

Tuchel, who was appointed as successor to club legend Frank Lampard in January 2021, has delivered Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup glory for Abramovich, while also reaching FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

He is now working on a contract through to 2024 and insists that he has not been asking questions of his ongoing presence at Chelsea in the wake of the news that Abramovich is to depart.

The German added on his own future: “I have the opposite problem of staying here. Chelsea, from my point of view, is the perfect fit and I love to be here. Hopefully, it continues.

“There is uncertainty but isn't it always as a football manager? So I have trained to live with it at different levels and this is quite the level. But I am positive and I hope things will end well.”

Chelsea, who have taken in just five Premier League fixtures since the turn of the year, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Burnley that could allow them to cement a standing inside the top four.

