Tuchel: Chelsea are protected football-wise, but things can change tomorrow

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his belief that Chelsea appear to be "protected football-wise" despite the sanctions that have been imposed on Roman Abramovich, but he also admits that "things can change tomorrow".

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale after 19 years at the helm earlier this month, explaining that the move was in the club's "best interest" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire was unable to close a sale before being sanctioned by the UK government, though, and the Blues are now dealing with the repercussions of his assets being frozen.

What's been said?

Chelsea are still able to continue playing games under a special 'Russia Regulations' licence, but only season ticket holders will be allowed to attend home fixtures from now on, and the club will be unable to make any transfers.

Tuchel was asked if he is concerned about the situation before his side's latest Premier League fixture away at Norwich, to which he replied: "I don’t know if I am concerned, but we are aware of it. It changes almost every day, so we cannot do much about it. I am still happy to be here and be a manager of a strong football team. I am happy to play the match today.

"I know there's a lot of noise around but we try our best to focus on football.

"Relief would mean we struggled with the information and the news out there. It's quite a big change from yesterday to today but we cannot influence it. We didn’t cause the situation, at the moment it seems like business, let's say football-wise, is more or less protected, but let’s see. It can change tomorrow.

"It is not a relief for me personally, it is more joy [playing tonight]. I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games and coaching football, which is what I love."

Azpilicueta: This has not been a normal day

Chelsea were cleared to play against Norwich with the Three logo on their shirts, but will be unable to do so for any further matches after the company's decision to cut ties with the club.

The Blues' could also see deals with several other sponsors suspended, and have asked the UK government to amend their licence so that they can go back to their usual day-to-day operations and push through a sale.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the current Chelsea captain, admitted that Thursday's news came as a shock but also insisted that they cannot afford to dwell on matters outside of their control.

"I have to admit that this has not been a normal day," he told Premier League Productions before the Norwich game. "We cannot control this matter.

"We come here and we're focused on the game and we know we have to fight for the three points.

"We have to forget about the stuff that is happening outside."

