Tshishimbi: Injured Yanga SC captain to sit out next two matches – Eymael

The Belgian coach reveals to Goal his skipper will miss the next two league matches owing to the injury picked up in training

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed captain Papy Tshishimbi will miss the next two matches in the Mainland Premier League.

The towering defender has already missed the first three matches since the top-flight restarted on June 13 after President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light for all sporting activities to resume in the country.

Tshishimbi missed the 1-0 win against Mwadui FC in Shinyanga, the 1-1 draw against JKT Tanzania in Dodoma, and their 0-0 result against Azam FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The Belgian coach has exclusively told Goal the skipper will miss the next two matches as well, starting with Namungo FC on Tuesday.

“[Tshishimbi] will miss the next two matches because he is yet to recover fully from injury,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

“We don’t want to rush him, we want him to heal properly to avoid him coming back to action and then returning to the treatment table, our doctors are monitoring his situation very closely and from what I have been told, he will be out for the next two matches.”

Asked whether he has missed the players’ presence in the past three matches, Eymael explained: “I don’t want to comment on that, no comment.”

On Sunday, Eymael hit out at his strikers for wasting scoring chances, something he said denied them the chance to beat Azam and move to the second spot on the 20-team league table.

“I am disappointed with all my strikers,” Eymael told Goal after the match.

“We created chances after chances, but we don’t finish the chances we create, if we don’t score that is a big problem, 30 crosses and we cannot find the back of the net? I think that is a big problem.

“Our biggest problem currently is we are not scoring, that is the biggest problem we have, it is that simple, we are not scoring goals despite creating chances and something must be done urgently before we play our next match.

“I cannot change the players [strikers] now, I can only ask them to rectify the mistakes in training like we keep doing, we must think about scoring and the strikers must stand up now and be counted, they should get their scoring boots back, I don’t need to shout at them but they should know what they are supposed to do.”

Yanga will remain third with 56 points as Azam maintain the second spot, with 58 points, after 30 matches.