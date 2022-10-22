Troyes vs Lorient: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash kicks off the weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Troyes welcome Lorient to face them at Stade de l'Aube. The visitors have enjoyed a remarkably strong start to the current campaign, notching up five wins and a draw from seven games so far.

Now, they will look to end the first part of the term on a high note, with the international break looming - but their hosts could well do with securing a three-point haul themselves to bolster their own chances of survival, even at this early juncture.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Troyes vs Lorient date & kick-off time

Game: Troyes vs Lorient Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Troyes vs Lorient on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK meanwhile, fans can catch the game on BT Sport 3, while it can be streamed on the BT Sport App.

Fans in India can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Troyes squad & team news

No wins in their last three games has caused something of a stumble for mid-table Troyes, who had hoped to build up a head of steam going forward.

This could represent a good chance to get back on the horse, but they'll have to be at their very best.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lis, Gallon, Moulin Defenders Porozo, Balde, Palmer-Brown, Conté, Salmier, Bruus, Zoukrou, Rami, N'Jo, Larouci, Dembélé, Mutombo Midfielders Dingomé, Kouamé, Tardieu, Lopes, Ripart, Chavalerin, Mazou-Sacko, Odobert, Fage, Palaversa Forwards Ugbo, Ahmed, Moreno, Baldé, Yade, Dong, Lumeka

Lorient squad and team news

Talk about a remarkable season - Lorient have been one of the most sensational stories in Ligue 1 this year. They have lost just once and remain one of the biggest threats to PSG.

But a draw last time out has checked their stride somewhat. Can they resume their regular service - no matter how remarkable it seems - once again?