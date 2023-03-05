Trophy drought OVER! Arsenal end four-year wait for silverware by beating Chelsea in the Conti Cup final

Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 in Sunday's Continental Cup final to end a four-year trophy drought and win their first silverware under Jonas Eidevall.

Kerr gave Chelsea the lead early on

Blackstenius, Little and Charles own goal saw Arsenal come back

The Gunners win first trophy since 2019

TELL ME MORE: Chelsea took the lead after just 98 seconds, but after that header from Sam Kerr, it was all Arsenal. The Gunners dominated the first half and went in at the break 3-1 up thanks to Stina Blackstenius' strike, Kim Little's penalty and an own goal by Niamh Charles.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes rung the changes, in both personnel and formation, to try get her team back into the game, but Arsenal were able to see the game out to claim the first piece of silverware of the season in England - and their first since winning the Women's Super League in 2019.

THE MVP: Kim Little showcased her absolute class all game in midfield, allowing Arsenal to control proceedings almost entirely, particularly in the first half. She showed her composure in the big moments, too, when she netted from the spot to give her team the lead.

THE BIG LOSER: Hayes tried her best to get Chelsea back into a game that was quickly running away from them but none of the tweaks in set-up or swapping of players seemed to work. The Blues put some pressure on towards the end of the game, but rarely looked like scoring.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will hope this can be a springboard for their season, with the Gunners a chaser in the title race. Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to brush it off as quickly as possible and try to regain pole position in the WSL. Both play again in the league on Wednesday night - Arsenal against Liverpool and the Blues against Brighton.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐