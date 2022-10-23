William Troost-Ekong and Ismaila Sarr were among the goals as Watford cruised to a 4-0 EFL Championship victory against Luton Town on Sunday.

Troost-Ekong started and scored for Watford

Nigeria's Kalu made a cameo appearance

Sarr was also on target for the Hornets

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hornets took control of the game at Vicarage Road from the onset and it was not a surprise when Keinan Davis put them ahead with only three minutes played.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international Troost-Ekong then doubled their lead in the 45th minute after beating goalkeeper Ethan Horvath with a fine finish.

Brazilian Joao Pedro added the third in the 57th minute before Senegal star Sarr sealed the emphatic victory for the Slaven Bilic-led side in the 79th minute.

HOW DID TROOST-EKONG TURN UP? The Super Eagle was only making his fifth appearance in the league and he did not disappoint. He was involved with a solid defensive display. Defensively he managed two interceptions, and three clearances while he recorded 32 accurate passes that amounted to 71.9 percent success rate.

WHAT WAS SARR'S CONTRIBUTION? The 24-year-old Lion of Teranga managed two shots on target with one turning out to be the fourth goal. He however, made zero key passes, managed one dribble and made one foul.

Defensively, he made zero tackles, zero interceptions and managed one clearance. He has now scored four goals from 10 appearances for the Hornets.

He played for 85 minutes before he was replaced for Nigeria international Samuel Kalu.

DID ELIJAH ADEBAYO FARE BETTER? The 24-year-old Nigerian prospect featured for the entire 90 minutes but was not able to help Luton get something from the game. He managed one shot on target which was well saved by Watford custodian Daniel Bachmann.

WHAT ELSE? While Nigeria's Kalu came on in the 85th minute for Sarr, Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye did not make any contribution as he watched from the bench. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo was introduced in the 65th minute for Keinan Davis.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? Troost-Ekong and Sarr are expected to feature as Watford travel to face Wigan Athletic at DW Stadium on Saturday while Adebayo's Luton will host Sunderland on the same day at Kenilworth Road.