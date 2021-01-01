Trio return for KCCA FC as they face rivals SC Villa in derby

The Kasasiro Boys have received a timely boost as they face their rivals, the Jogoos, in a derby at Lugogo Stadium on Sunday

Kampala City Council Authority FC have received a huge boost as they take on SC Villa in a Ugandan Premier League match on Sunday.

The Kasasiro Boys’ interim coach Morley Byekwaso has confirmed the return of three key players – Musa Ramadhan, Brian Aheebwa, and Gift Ali – for the clash against the Jogoos at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

The trio have missed the previous three league matches, including KCCA’s last assignment where they lost 2-0 to Uganda Revenue Authority FC, but according to Byekwaso, they have recovered well from their respective injuries and will be available to play on Sunday.

“We expect Brian [Aheebwa], Musa [Ramadhan], and Gift [Ali] back for this game,” Byekwaso told the club’s official website ahead of the clash. “We will see who can start and who can come off the bench.

The team is slowly and steadily getting there in terms of fitness and a number are playing well. They are copying up well with the demands of the club.”

Byekwaso will be in charge for his second home game since taking over as interim manager, and he believes they have prepared well to face a physically fit Villa side and will also be going for revenge, having lost the first round meeting 2-1 at Bombo Military Grounds.

“We are fully focused on winning the game on Sunday,” Byekwaso continued. “We face a physical side in Villa and we have to manage the game very well if we are to get three points.

“We want revenge against them because they beat us in the first round.”

KCCA lost their last game against URA while Villa shared the spoils with Express FC in another derby, and on the 18-team league table, the Kasasiro Boys have 30 points from 17 games while Villa have 29 points from the same number of matches.

The last meeting between the two sides at the same venue played on November 29, 2019, saw KCCA hammer Villa 4-1 and in the last 20 games between KCCA and Villa, KCCA has won nine, shared the spoils eight times, and lost three times.

KCCA will have to check the fitness of Mugume Ashraf, who picked up a knock in the last game against URA while forwards Sam Ssenyonjo, Charles Lwanga, and Sadat Anaku are all available for selection.

Ssenyonjo has scored six goals in all competitions this season, Lwanga has scored nine goals in the last 14 games for KCCA, while Anaku has managed seven goals in the last 10 games for the club.