'I look to be consistent' - Chelsea's Chalobah grateful for Potter's trust

Trevoh Chalobah has spoken about his newfound confidence under Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

  • The defender has been playing well
  • Featured in Blues' last three wins
  • Thomas Tuchel had used him just once

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Wolves and then AC Milan for the Blues, keeping a clean sheet in both wins. Evidently, this recent game time has left the defender thirsting for more.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chalobah recently told club media, “It's good to be playing every game. The more games you play, the more confidence you get. I’ve started well, and I look to be consistent and carry on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Potter new to the club, a number of players will be looking to impress the Englishman. It seems the injury to Wesley Fofana has afforded Chalobah his chance.

IN A PHOTO:

DID YOU KNOW? Chalobah has played four times this season – twice each in both the Premier League and Champions League – and Chelsea have won all of those games, conceding just once.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHALOBAH? The centre-back will hope to continue his good form under Potter as the Blues travel away to Aston Villa this Sunday.

