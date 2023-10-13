Trent Alexander-Arnold roasts James Maddison! Liverpool star gets own back on England team-mate after 'still asking for a replay' jibe

Trent Alexander-Arnold roasted James Maddison to settle scores with his England teammate after 'still asking for a replay' jibe.

VAR wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz's goal

Maddison trolled Alexander-Arnold over VAR row

Defender gets back at him with a cheeky reply

WHAT HAPPENED? The VAR controversy regarding Luis Diaz's wrongly cancelled goal just refuses to die down. Tottenham got a 2-1 victory over the Reds in a Premier League encounter, but things could have been different if Diaz's opener had stood.

This prompted Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, to suggest a replay of the fixture. Although the coach later claimed that his words were misinterpreted by the media, the damage was already done and Maddison trolled Alexander-Arnold for his manager's bizarre request after the duo got reunited in the England camp.

The Spurs midfielder shared an Instagram story and captioned: “Still asking for a replay!”

However, Alexander-Arnold paid it back to him with the same coin as he brutally roasted Maddison during an interview with Channel 4.

When asked if they were actually discussing the VAR incident he replied: "Nah! No, he was asking me to teach him how to put a free-kick in the top corner. But, I told him, I'd just shown him the video when I scored at Leicester last year and they got relegated."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool indeed beat the Foxes 3-0 on May 16 earlier this year with Alexander-Arnold scoring the third after a first-half brace from Curtis Jones. The defeat further made it difficult for Leicester to stay afloat and they got relegated to the Championship last season after finishing in the 18th spot.

WHAT NEXT? Maddison & Alexander-Arnold might be in action against Australia in a friendly with the Three Lions on Friday evening.