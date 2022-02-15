Trending: 'Messi misses, Ronaldo scores' – Nigerian fans reignite GOAT debate

Lionel Messi penalty miss against Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo strike versus Brighton and Hove Albion have reawakened the Greatest of All Time Debate amongst Nigerian fans on social media.

The Argentine and Portuguese superstars – who have shared twelves Ballon d'Or awards – were on parade for their respective clubs on Tuesday night, with both players suffering contrasting fortunes.

In the Champions League, Messi missed a penalty as Paris Saint-Germain relied on a last-gasp effort from Kylian Mbappe to secure a 1-0 victory over the Spanish topflight side.

The Parisians were handed a penalty kick as Mbappe went to the ground in the box after a clumsy challenge from Dani Carvahal. The Argentine stepped up to take the ensuing kick but Thibaut Courtois guessed the right way to save.

Two minutes later, Ronaldo put Manchester United a goal up against the Seagulls in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

This inspired Nigerian football enthusiasts to storm social media to continue the unending GOAT debate.

Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid, while Ronaldo scored against Brighton. Has the Portugal international won the GOAT debate? — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) February 15, 2022

Messi and Ronaldo can rest. It’s mbappe’s time to shine — Dr. pablo (@bazinniboy) February 15, 2022