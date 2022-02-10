Trending: Fans divided over Liverpool's Salah and Real Madrid's Bale
Fans have chosen the better player between Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the prime of their careers.
Before his recurring injuries, Bale - who left Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid in 2013 - enjoyed success in Spain with four Uefa Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, three Uefa Super Cups and four Fifa Club World Cups.
Salah, on the other hand, powered Liverpool to a Uefa Champions League triumph in 2019 before claiming the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup later that year.
The two-time African Footballer is also potentially on course to clinch his third Premier League Golden Boot this season as he leads the scoring chart with 16 goals in 20 league appearances so far.
The question asked by GOAL has left football fans divided over the two players who have proven to be among the most prolific left-footers in the world.