Trending: ‘Arsenal should sign Napoli’s Osimhen’ – Fans in awe off Nigeria star

Premier League side Arsenal have been urged to sign striker Victor Osimhen after he popped up with a late goal to help Napoli snatch a 1-1 draw against Cagliari in a Serie A fixture at Sardegna Arena on Monday.

The Partenopei found themselves 1-0 down after a 58th-minute goal from Gaston Pereiro but the 23-year-old Super Eagle saved the day as he came off the bench to score with a header in the 87th minute and salvage a point for the Luciano Spalletti-led side.

After the game ended 0-0 at the half-time break, it was Cagliari, who once again looked the most dangerous side as they kept raiding Napoli and they were rewarded in the 58th minute when Pereiro unleashed a long-range effort that beat the outstretched hands of Ospina.

Sensing defeat and with time running out, Spalletti looked to the bench and summoned the services of Osimhen in the 67th minute. It took the Super Eagle 20 minutes to level matters for the Partenopei as he headed home a Mario Rui cross.

His performance has left social media buzzing with some fans warning Ghana they are in trouble heading into their third-round World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars in the first meeting at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 before the return leg set for Moshood Abiola National Stadium on March 29.

Meanwhile, other fans have described Osimhen as the best young striker in the world and a gladiator on the football pitch while others have called on the Gunners to sign the player as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Osimhen’s goal.

