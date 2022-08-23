'Tremendous' Malacia compared to Man Utd legend Evra as Ferdinand suggests Shaw's place is now in danger

Rio Ferdinand believe's Luke Shaw's place is under threat after Tyrell Malacia's fantastic performance for Manchester United against Liverpool.

Youngster kept Salah quiet

Likened to Man Utd legend Evra

Could move ahead of Shaw in pecking order

WHAT HAPPENED? Tyrell Malacia kept Mohamed Salah very quiet as United blitzed Liverpool on their way to their first win of the season. Malacia got the nod ahead of Shaw and was one of the standout performers in the hosts' 2-1 triumph.

WHAT FERDINAND SAID? Rio Ferdinand told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel: "Malacia today was tremendous, outstanding. He reminds me of Patrice Evra in many ways. He’s athletic, he looks like a pound-for-pound strong kid.

"There aren’t many left-backs in European or world football in the last four or five years who have gone out of a game and kept Mohamed Salah quiet. Luke Shaw’s going to have to do something to get back in this team now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik Ten Hag is still in the process of finding his best XI at United after opening his tenure with defeats against Brighton and Brentford, but he was rewarded for some bold changes against Liverpool, with Malacia now among those pushing for a regular spot in the Red Devils' line-up.

WHAT NEXT FOR MALACIA: The Dutch full-back will be in contention to feature again when United travel to Southampton for their next Premier League outing on August 27.