Travel clearance delays Uganda's Dubai trip

The record Cecafa champions will be in Asia for a training camp that is set to be undertaken for over a week during the next Fifa break

Uganda’s trip to Dubai for a 10-day training camp has stalled following a delay in travel clearance.

The players – picked from the local and foreign leagues – were set to embark on the journey to the Middle East on Sunday evening but the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has confirmed the journey has been postponed.

“The travel plans for Uganda Cranes' contingent to Dubai have been rescheduled to Monday 5th October 2020 due to a delay in acquiring the travel entry clearance to UAE,” Fufa communications director Ahmed Hussein told the federation’s website.

“However, the entire team that passed the Covid-19 tests carried out on Thursday has now travelled back to the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi where they will spend the night and also observe the standard operating procedure [SOPs] set for the camp by the health officials before flying out tomorrow [Monday].”

Johnathan McKinstry – who recently celebrated his first anniversary as the Cranes coach – believes the Dubai trip will serve as the moment to interact with the players who have been out of international action since November 2019.

Uganda – like other nations – will have to honour the World Cup and African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification assignments in a condensed calendar later in the year and in 2021.

The Cranes will also participate in the next edition of the African Nations Championship (Chan) that will be held in Cameroon.

Full Dubai Delegation:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda),

Defenders: Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Alex Kakuba (Desportivo Cova De Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, United, England), Nicholas Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa (URA, Uganda)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Erbil, Iraq), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Jayden Onen (Reading, England), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Alexis Bbakka (Umea, Sweden), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (Fufa Executive Committee member)

Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbaabzi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sports Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Ayub Balyejusa (Kit man), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer)