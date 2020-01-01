'Traore proved himself at Chelsea' - Terry raves about Aston Villa's new recruit after debut goal

The £19 million recruit from Lyon scored on his first appearance for his new club in the Carabao Cup third round victory over Bristol City

New Aston Villa signing Bertrand Traore "has everything", according to his former Chelsea team-mate John Terry, who watched him score a goal on his debut for his new club in the Carabao Cup third round victory at Bristol City.

Terry, now assistant manager at Villa, watched on as the £19 million (€20m/$24m) signing from Lyon struck on his first game back in English football during the 3-0 victory at Ashton Gate.

Traore, who previously played at Stamford Bridge before moving to France, took just 14 minutes of his Villa career to get on the scoresheet and produced an impressive all-round performance before being replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Terry, who played alongside the Burkina Faso international at Chelsea between 2013 and 2017, said he had played a key role in getting Traore to move to Villa Park having already known all about his qualities.

He said after the win on Thursday night: "Bertrand's come in tonight and put in a good performance for someone who hasn't played a lot - to come in and get the goal tops it off. He was excellent.

"I wouldn't say I pushed [for the transfer], I know my role at the football club. I advise and we want bigger and better players in the building. I've had previous with him and I gave a good character reference as well.

"He was someone at Chelsea who was very hungry. He had the desire to prove himself at the top and he went away and he's got that opportunity now at Aston Villa. Personally and professionally we're delighted to have him.

"He's proven himself at Chelsea, making an immediate impact at such a young age when he came in. He has everything: the pace, strength and the willingness to go and prove himself at the very top.

"He has that quality, pace to run in behind. He can isolate people in one-on-one situations. We have that over on the other side with Jack [Grealish].

"He can produce that and that can free Jack up as well, especially when we get that switch of play through quickly during games. He's got that potential to beat players, score amazing goals and, hopefully, we'll see a bit more of that.

"I said to him in the dressing room [his goal] was a cross but I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt!"