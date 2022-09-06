Traore powers Shakhtar Donetsk past RB Leipzig, Hakimi assists Mbappe in PSG win

The Burkina Faso and Morocco internationals contributed to their clubs’ victories on Tuesday night

Lassina Traore was on song as Shakhtar Donetsk overpowered RB Leipzig 4-1 in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League fixture.

Still fresh from their 1-0 away win at Rukh Vynnyky over the weekend, the reigning Ukrainian Premier League kings travelled to the Red Bull Arena.

In what happened to be a productive evening for them, they stunned the hosts in the 15th minute through Maryan Shved who punished Peter Gulacsi’s horrendous goalkeeping.

The Hungarian goalkeeper came out of his box, then goofed his ass back to his defender with Shved capitalising on that to drill the ball into an empty net.

In their quest for an equaliser, the Germans mounted pressure on Shakhtar defence – nonetheless, they were unable to level matters as they went into the half time break with a goal deficit.

RB Leipzig restored parity through Mohamed Simakan in the 55th minute. The Guinea prospect pounced on a quality pass from Dominik Szoboszlai before putting the ball past goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin.

The Ukrainians regained their lead almost immediately as Shved completed his double as his shot took a huge deflection past Gulacsi.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Igor Jovicevic added two more goals. First from Mykhailo Mudryk before Burkina Faso international Traore completed the damage with a cool finish to Domenico Tedesco’s men.

Elsewhere, Achraf Hakimi provided an assist as Paris Saint-Germain silenced Juventus 2-1 inside Parc des Princes.

In the battle of two European heavyweights, the Parisians opened scoring inside five minutes. Brazil international Neymar flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe who unleashed an unstoppable shot past Mattia Perin.

The Frenchman has now scored five times inside the opening five minutes in the competition, just one short of record-holder Lionel Messi.

In the 22nd minute, the hosts doubled their advantage with Hakimi completing his brace. Nonetheless, the assist came from Morocco international this time around.

Christophe Galtier’s men continued their persistent attack on the Juventus goal in the second-half, albeit, they spurned numerous goalscoring opportunities.

The Old Lady reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute against the run of play. Filip Kostic’s cross from the left found half-time substitute Weston McKennie, who rose above his markers to head home.

After impressing for 78 minutes, Hakimi was replaced by Nordi Mukiele.